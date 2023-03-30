TISS Recruitment 2023 : Apply for Project Manager vacancies

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS)

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Manager in its Centre for Water Policy and Governance.

Name of post : Project Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post-graduate in management sciences/ Social Sciences/social work or equivalent from recognized institutions. Excellent English writing skills are a must. Research experience in rural development, rural drinking water and sanitation issues and basic knowledge of quantitative research/qualitative methodology would be an added advantage. Command on Excel, PowerPoint is essential. The applicant should be willing to travel to field locations as and when required

Also Read : MasterChef India Season 1 winner Pankaj Bhadouria’s delicious snack recipe for Navratri & Iftar

Salary : Rs. 40000/- per month

How to apply : Candidates are requested to submit a detailed CV (in pdf), a scanned copy of the

relevant certificates of your educational qualifications, work experience, and testimonials to jjmcp.tiss@gmail.com by April 5, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : 10 earrings looks of Janhvi Kapoor that is perfect for parties