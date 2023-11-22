Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions in TISS.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant professor (1 Posts Ad hoc) in the School of Health Systems Studies. The post is to be filled on contract basis for a period of one year initially and may be extended further on year-to-year basis based on the performance of the candidate and requirement of the institute.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in School of Health Systems Studies

No. of posts : 1

Consolidated Salary: Rs. 79,496/- per month

Also Read : Harbhajan Singh’s request to all cricket fans

Educational Qualification :

Good academic record with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent grade of ‘B’ in the 7 point scale with letter grades O, A, B, C, D, E and F at the Master’s Degree (or equivalent) level or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university with specialisation related to public health, demography and economics, and other allied health fields.

A relaxation of 5% will be provided from 55% to 50% of the marks at the Master’s level for the SC/ST/differently-abled category candidates, and to the Ph.D. Degree holders who have passed their Master’s Degree prior to 19th September 1991.

Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test(NET) conducted by the UGC, CSIR or similar test accredited by the UGC like SLET/SET.

Candidates, who are, or have been awarded a Ph.D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009, shall be exempted from the requirement of the minimum eligibility condition of NET/ SLET/ SET for recruitment and appointment of Assistant Professor or equivalent positions in Universities.

Also Read : 5 benefits of eating rasgulla

How to apply :

Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://tiss.edu/ up to 5th December 2023

Application Fees :

The application fee of Rs. 1000/- be paid on-line.

The SC/ST/PWD candidates will be waived from the application fee if they attach the required certificate to the online application form.

The application will be valid only on receipt of the application fee for those who are required to pay.

Fees once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here