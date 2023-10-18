Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Administrative & Finance Assistant in its Hyderabad campus on contract basis for a period of one year initially and extendable based on performance of the candidate and the requirement of the Institute.

Name of post : Administrative & Finance Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs.30,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience : Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce (B. Com.) or allied disciplines and five

years of work experience in Administrative & accounting field

OR

Master’s Degree in Commerce (M. Com.) or allied disciplines plus three year of work experience in Administrative & accounting field.

Preference shall be given for Candidates having good knowledge of accounts, experience in working in ERP environment. The candidate should have proficiency in Word, Excel. Retired Government servants may be preferred

Age Limit : Preferably below 55 years

How to apply : Candidates are requested to apply online through the link (Apply now) provided along with this advertisement on the Institute website www.tiss.edu.

Last date for submission of applications is 25th October 2023

Application Fees : Application Fee of Rs 500/- to be paid online. Application fee for SC/ST/PWD candidates will be Rs 250/-, if they upload the required Certificate in the Online Application Form. Women applicants are exempted from the payment of application fee. The application will be valid only on receipt of application fee for those who are required to pay. Fee once paid, shall not be refunded under any circumstances

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here