Applications are invited for various accounting positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Accounts Assistant on contract basis for a period of one year initially and extendable based on

performance of the candidate and the requirement of the Institute.

Name of post : Accounts Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration: Rs. 25000 to 30000 per month.

Educational Qualification and Experience : Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce (B. Com.) or allied disciplines plus 02 years of work experience in accounting field OR Master’s Degree in Commerce (M. Com.) or allied disciplines. Preference shall be given for Candidates having good knowledge of accounts, experience in working in ERP environment. The candidate should have proficiency in Word, Excel.

How to apply : Candidates may send their CV along with the certificate of last qualification achieved and work experience to suryakant.more@tiss.edu on or before September 08, 2023 (4.00

pm).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here