Applications are invited for recruitment of 11 vacant positions or career in TISS Assam.
Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 11 vacant positions or career in its iCALL Psychosocial Helpline, a field action project of the School of Human Ecology.
Name of post : Programme Officer for Youth Centric Project
No. of posts : 1
Remuneration : Rs.63,000-Rs.65,000 per month
Eligibility Criteria :
- Possess a full-time Master’s Degree in Clinical/Counseling Psychology from a UGC recognized University and at least 3 years of experience of counseling
- Must have 2 years experience of managing and supervising a team of counselors and research assistants
- Must be fluent Speak English and Hindi and at least one more regional language
- Must have excellent academic and research writing skills
- Be willing to work flexible hours
- Must have knowledge of best practices of offering services on technology assisted mediums.
Name of post : Programme Officer
No. of posts : 3
Remuneration : Rs.55,000-Rs.60,000 per month
Eligibility Criteria :
- Possess a full-time Master’s Degree in Psychology from a UGC recognized University
- Have at least 3 years of counseling experience and about 1 years of experience of working in a supervisory role
- Possess good communication skills in English and Hindi and at least one more regional
- language
- Possess excellent academic and research writing skills in English
- Be willing to undertake travel within Mumbai and also to different parts of the country
- for trainings and workshops
- Be willing to work in flexible hours
Name of post : Senior Programme Officer
No. of posts : 1
Remuneration : Rs.74,000-Rs.76,000 per month
Eligibility Criteria :
- Possess a full-time Master’s Degree in Psychology from a UGC recognized University
- Have atleast 5 years of counselling experience and about 3 years of experience of working in a supervisory role
- Possess good communication skills in English and Hindi and atleast one more regional language
- Possess excellent academic and research writing skills in English
- Be willing to undertake travel within Mumbai and also to different parts of the country for trainings and workshops
- Be willing to work in flexible hours
Name of post : Helpline Supervisor
No. of posts : 4
Remuneration : Rs.60,000-Rs. 62,000 per month
Eligibility Criteria :
- Possess a full-time Master’s Degree in Psychology from a UGC recognized University
- Have at least 3 years of counseling experience and about 1 years of experience of working in a supervisory role
- Possess good communication skills in English and Hindi and at least one more regional language
- Possess excellent academic and research writing skills in English
- Be willing to undertake travel within Mumbai and also to different parts of the country for trainings and workshops
- Be willing to work in flexible hours
Name of post : Research Officer
No. of posts : 1
Remuneration : Rs.55,000-Rs.60,000 per month
Eligibility Criteria :
- Possess a full-time Master’s Degree in Counselling or Clinical Psychology (MA/Msc) from a recognized and reputed University
- Have three to four years of counselling & research experience.
- Be comfortable working with both, quantitative and qualitative data
- Have prior academic publications
- Speak English and Hindi and at preferably one regional Indian language fluently
- Possess excellent academic writing skills in English
- Be skilled in the use of computers for the purpose of documentation, data analysis and developing content
- Knowledge of SPSS, Nvivo/Atlas ti.
- Have sound knowledge of therapeutic process skills and psychotherapy
- Be comfortable with public speaking
- Be willing to work in shifts if needed
- Be willing to travel within Mumbai and to different parts of the country for official purposes
Name of post : Programme Officer for Children and adolescent Centric Project
No. of posts : 1
Remuneration : Rs. 38,500 per month
Eligibility Criteria :
- Possess a full-time Master’s Degree in Psychology from a UGC recognized University
- Have at least 2 years of counseling experience and about 1 year of experience working in a supervisory role
- Possess good communication skills in English and Hindi and at least one more regional language
- Possess excellent academic and research writing skills in English
- Be willing to work in flexible hours
- Be able to commit for a year.
How to apply :
Candidates may send their resume to icallhelpline@gmail.com on or before 31st December 2023 with a subject line “Application for the post of “_____’’
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here