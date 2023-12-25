Applications are invited for recruitment of 11 vacant positions or career in TISS Assam.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 11 vacant positions or career in its iCALL Psychosocial Helpline, a field action project of the School of Human Ecology.

Name of post : Programme Officer for Youth Centric Project

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration : Rs.63,000-Rs.65,000 per month

Eligibility Criteria :

Possess a full-time Master’s Degree in Clinical/Counseling Psychology from a UGC recognized University and at least 3 years of experience of counseling

Must have 2 years experience of managing and supervising a team of counselors and research assistants

Must be fluent Speak English and Hindi and at least one more regional language

Must have excellent academic and research writing skills

Be willing to work flexible hours

Must have knowledge of best practices of offering services on technology assisted mediums.

Name of post : Programme Officer

No. of posts : 3

Remuneration : Rs.55,000-Rs.60,000 per month

Eligibility Criteria :

Possess a full-time Master’s Degree in Psychology from a UGC recognized University

Have at least 3 years of counseling experience and about 1 years of experience of working in a supervisory role

Possess good communication skills in English and Hindi and at least one more regional

language

Possess excellent academic and research writing skills in English

Be willing to undertake travel within Mumbai and also to different parts of the country

for trainings and workshops

Be willing to work in flexible hours

Name of post : Senior Programme Officer

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration : Rs.74,000-Rs.76,000 per month

Eligibility Criteria :

Possess a full-time Master’s Degree in Psychology from a UGC recognized University

Have atleast 5 years of counselling experience and about 3 years of experience of working in a supervisory role

Possess good communication skills in English and Hindi and atleast one more regional language

Possess excellent academic and research writing skills in English

Be willing to undertake travel within Mumbai and also to different parts of the country for trainings and workshops

Be willing to work in flexible hours

Name of post : Helpline Supervisor

No. of posts : 4

Remuneration : Rs.60,000-Rs. 62,000 per month

Eligibility Criteria :

Possess a full-time Master’s Degree in Psychology from a UGC recognized University

Have at least 3 years of counseling experience and about 1 years of experience of working in a supervisory role

Possess good communication skills in English and Hindi and at least one more regional language

Possess excellent academic and research writing skills in English

Be willing to undertake travel within Mumbai and also to different parts of the country for trainings and workshops

Be willing to work in flexible hours

Name of post : Research Officer

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration : Rs.55,000-Rs.60,000 per month

Eligibility Criteria :

Possess a full-time Master’s Degree in Counselling or Clinical Psychology (MA/Msc) from a recognized and reputed University

Have three to four years of counselling & research experience.

Be comfortable working with both, quantitative and qualitative data

Have prior academic publications

Speak English and Hindi and at preferably one regional Indian language fluently

Possess excellent academic writing skills in English

Be skilled in the use of computers for the purpose of documentation, data analysis and developing content

Knowledge of SPSS, Nvivo/Atlas ti.

Have sound knowledge of therapeutic process skills and psychotherapy

Be comfortable with public speaking

Be willing to work in shifts if needed

Be willing to travel within Mumbai and to different parts of the country for official purposes

Name of post : Programme Officer for Children and adolescent Centric Project

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration : Rs. 38,500 per month

Eligibility Criteria :

Possess a full-time Master’s Degree in Psychology from a UGC recognized University

Have at least 2 years of counseling experience and about 1 year of experience working in a supervisory role

Possess good communication skills in English and Hindi and at least one more regional language

Possess excellent academic and research writing skills in English

Be willing to work in flexible hours

Be able to commit for a year.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their resume to icallhelpline@gmail.com on or before 31st December 2023 with a subject line “Application for the post of “_____’’

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here