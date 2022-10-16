Guwahati: Union Minister of State Ministry of Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that the “time has come for India” to develop integrated models of medical teaching.

He said that Banaras Hindu University (BHU) offers a unique model of integrated teaching, including integrated medical teaching within one single campus.

The Minister said that BHU is today possibly the largest residential educational centre, with so many diverse academic streams within the same campus and at the same time also committed to focusing on character building and mentoring. All disciplines including life sciences, Medicine, Engineering, Arts, Social Sciences, technology etc to mention a few, are there”, he said.

Presiding over the Annual Day celebrations as chief guest at BHU, Singh said that the Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS) in BHU is a unique medical centre in the University in the sense that it has faculty of Ayurveda as well as indigenous medical systems.

He added that Dental Science along with Allopathy and other modern or western systems of medicine.

IMS ranks among India’s top five Medical Institutes noted Singh and said that the Institute in BHU imbibes the spirit of an integrated and holistic approach where the students can access all the medical streams in a single campus.

Elaborating further on the integral and unique nature of medical professionals, Dr Jitendra Singh said, “India’s medical fraternity is being hailed across the world, particularly after the COVID pandemic.”

He said at a time when medical practitioners across the world were taken by surprise by an unusual catastrophic event in the form of the COVID pandemic, it was India’s medical professionals who not only geared up overnight but also commendable reoriented themselves to defeat the challenge in a manner that it has set an example before the rest of the world to follow.

“Aided by an integrated ecosystem, it was India that not only came out with the first DNA vaccine but also provided it to the rest of the world”, he added.