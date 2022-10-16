Bhopal: The forest department has trapped a tiger that was roaming on the campus of the Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) for about 10 days.

As per reports the incident of a big cat entering the campus is the second one.

MANIT is spread over an area of 650 acres.

The tiger that was caught on Sunday was reported to have entered the campus on October 8 or 9 and since then it had been roaming around.

The tiger was caught with one of the three cages set to trap it.

Another tiger had ventured into the institute on October 3 and had killed at least four bovine animals.

The forest department is keeping track of any other possible wild cats inside the campus.

