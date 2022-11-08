Lucknow: On Tuesday, three children were killed after a boat they were travelling in capsized in the Sumli River in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki.

The boat sank after it lost balance in the middle of the river.

At least 24 people were on board the boat when it capsized.

Also Read: Night curfew imposed in Sivasagar along Assam-Nagaland border

The people on the boat were on their way to see a wrestling match in another village.

While most of the people on the boat were rescued, three children could not make it.

Also Read: Assam: 48-year-old man drowns in Brahmaputra in Dibrugarh

An investigation into the matter is being carried out.

Rescue operations to trace any other possible people stuck.