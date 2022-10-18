Mumbai: Three persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in the smuggling of 7,500 Nitrazepam tablets in Mumbai.

They were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

They were arrested based on an input with the NCB regarding a consignment of suspected contraband being moved by a local courier.

The tablets as per reports were being transshipped by a local courier from Ahmedabad to the western suburb of Borivali.

The NCB based on the input laid a trap and apprehended the receiver of the consignment.

The tablets in the consignment did not have proper documentation.

On further investigation, the accused was arrested and further questioning resulted in the arrest of two more persons from different parts of the city.

The NCB is now investigating the matter further.