Thiruvananthapuram: Three people were arrested in Kerala’s Ernakulam after they were allegedly found involved in human sacrifice.

The people were found to be involved in the murder of two women who were reported to be missing by the families.

The victims were identified as Roselin and Padma. They were residents of different parts of the Ernakulam district.

As per reports, both of them were killed by a couple who wanted to end their financial troubles and get rich.

The couple was arrested with another person who the police said was their agent.

The victims were lottery ticket sellers in Ernakulam. Of them, Roselin disappeared in June and Padma in September.

The police said that the couple had killed them while their agent was involved in the kidnapping.

The throats of the victims were slit by the couple and then their bodies were chopped into pieces before being buried in different locations in Thiruvalla in the Pathanamthitta district.

The arrested persons were identified as Bhagavanth Singh, a massage therapist, and his wife Laila. Their agent was identified as Muhammad Shafi.

The police based on specific inputs tracked Shafi as the prime suspect and based on his confession unearthed the crime.