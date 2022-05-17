Lucknow: More than a dozen of stolen idols were returned to an ancient Hindu temple by thieves in Chitrakoot district in Uttar Pradesh after they reportedly had nightmares.

As per reports, at least 16 statues or idols were stolen by the group last week from an ancient 300-year-old temple of Lord Balaji.

However, these idols were returned near the house of the temple’s chief priest.

The thieves while returning these idols left a letter confessing their crime but left no identification.

In the letter, they claimed that they had scary dreams after they stole the idols.

However, two of the idols are yet to be recovered.

As per reports, one of the idols was made of Asthadhatu, an alloy of eight metals and weighed around five kilos.

The thieves in their letter wrote, “We have not been able to sleep, eat and live peacefully. We are fed up with the scary dreams and are returning your valuables.”