Guwahati: In a bizarre incident, thieves in Bihar’s Patna stole a mobile tower worth Rs 19 lakh posing as officials of a mobile company.

As per reports, the tower belonged to Gujarat Tele Link Private Limited (GTPL).

It was installed on the terrace of Lalan Singh’s house located in the Yarpur Rajputana colony in the Gardanibagh area of Patna.

Singh claimed that the group of men told him that the company had been undergoing huge losses and hence, they will remove the tower and without cross-verifying much, he agreed to what they told him.

Following this, the group engaged around 25 people who worked for three days and dismantled the tower using gas cutters. Once it was done, the tower was loaded on a truck and taken away.

The tower was installed 15 years ago and was worth Rs 19 lakh.

However, later it was found that the tower was taken by thieves and an FIR was immediately filed.

GTPL only found out about the incident on Saturday after it inspected all the mobile towers which were defunct. It found that the mobile tower in Gardanibagh was missing.

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter.