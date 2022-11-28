New Delhi: A group of men with swords have attacked a police van that had Shraddha Walkar-murder accused in it near Rohini in Delhi.

As per reports, the van was taking Aftab Poonawala to jail from a Forensic Science Laboratory after his polygraph test.

At least 15 men had obstructed the van outside the FSL building but the police managed to take Aftab back to the jail safely.

Also Read: Delhi woman kills husband, chops body in 10 pieces and stores them in fridge

It was also reported that one of the police officials had to take out his service pistol to control the situation from turning worse.

No injuries to anyone were reported during the incident.

Also Read: Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aaftab Poonawala sent to 14-day judicial custody

It may be mentioned that Aftab Poonawala is accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and then chopping her body into multiple pieces before disposing of it.

He had committed the crime in May this year but the incident only came to light in November based on an investigation by the police.