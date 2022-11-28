New Delhi: While the Shraddha Walkar murder case is still under investigation, another similar incident was reported from eastern Delhi recently.

As per reports, a woman was arrested from Pandav Nagar in east Delhi by the Delhi Police crime branch after she allegedly killed her husband with the help of her son from a previous marriage.

The interesting fact of the crime was the similarity to the Shraddha Walkar murder as the woman too had chopped the body of her husband into multiple pieces and hid them in a fridge before disposing of them.

The woman had allegedly cut the body into 10 pieces, stored them in a fridge and then disposed of the pieces over the next few days.

The woman identified as Poonam killed her husband, Anjan Das as she found that he sold her jewellery and sent the money to his first wife in Bihar.

His first wife lived in Bihar with their eight children.

She made the plan to kill him with her son Deepak. Deepak was her son from a previous marriage.

Her son while confessing the crime to the police said that he agreed to it only because he (Anjan) used to harass Poonam.

They allegedly murdered him in June by spiking his drink and strangling him.

After he died, they chopped the body and disposed of in several parts of the city. However, police so far had recovered only six pieces.

It may be mentioned that in June, the police found the body parts near Pandav Nagar and started an investigation.

The police did not get much into the case as the body parts had decomposed but they had details that the parts were of a male.

On further checking into the CCTV footage after the Shraddha Walkar murder case, the police found the mother-son duo frequently visiting the site where the body parts were found.

Moving forward with the investigation, the police found that Anjan Das who was a local of the area had been missing for more than six months had gone missing and the family did not file a complaint.

The police then questioned Poonam and Deepak who then revealed the crime they had allegedly committed.