THDC India Limited Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 52 vacancies

Applications are invited for 52 vacant technical positions in THDC India Limited.

THDC India Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 52 vacant positions of Engineer Trainees.

Name of post : Engineer Trainee

No. of posts : 52

Discipline wise vacancies :

Civil : 21

Electrical : 21

Mechanical : 10

Qualification : Full Time B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engg.)/in relevant Discipline from recognized University or institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority in India with not than 65% marks.

The eligible candidates must have appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) – 2022

Remuneration : Selected candidates will be placed at minimum basic pay of Rs. 50,000.00 in the pay scale of Rs. 50,000 -3%-1,60,000 (IDA) during the period of training as Engineer Trainee in E-2 Grade. These candidates will be absorbed after successful completion of training as Senior Engineer in E-3 Grade in the pay scale of Rs. 60,000-3%-1,80,000 (IDA).

Age Limit : For SC & ST candidates-35years and for OBC candidates- 33 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://thdc.co.in/ up to 6th June 2023 (11:59 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here