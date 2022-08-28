NEW DELHI: The Supertech twin towers at Noida in Uttar Pradesh were razed to the ground on Sunday, ending a nine-year-long legal battle.

The nearly 100-metre-high structures – taller than the iconic Qutub Minar (73 metres) – were brought to the ground in seconds.

Demolition of the Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) towers leaves behind approximately 35,000 cubic metres of debris.

It would take around three months to complete the works related to clearing of debris.

The twin towers were demolished by using at least 3700 kilograms of explosives.

They were demolished via a ‘controlled implosion’ to ensure minimal damage to the surroundings.

It was India’s biggest demolition of any structure till date.

Thousands of people, as well as stray dogs, had to be evacuated before the blast, including from neighbouring high-rises, one of which was reportedly just nine metres away.

The towers — Ceyane (29 floors) and Apex (32 floors) — were part of the Emerald Court project of Supertech Ltd and were found to be in violation of multiple regulations regarding construction.