Baramulla: A suspected improvised explosive device was detected by the security forces on Wednesday at Kutta Mod Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

As per reports, the bomb disposal squad (BDS) is on the site and all vehicular traffic along the road has been suspended till further orders.

“Security forces find a suspicious object believed to be an IED at Kutta Mod Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla District. A BDS team has been called to the site and vehicular traffic along the road has been suspended till further order”, the Indian Army said.

On the same day, two terrorists also surrendered after an appeal by their parents.

They surrendered after an encounter broke out at the Hadigam area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet said, “During the #encounter, 02 local terrorists #surrendered on the #appeal of their parents & police. #Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition recovered.”