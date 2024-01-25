Applications are invited for recruitment of 90 vacant positions in Supreme Court of India.

Supreme Court of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Law Clerk-cum-Research Associates altogether on short-term contractual assignment.

Name of post : Law Clerk-cum-Research Associates

No. of posts : 90

Salary : Rs. 80,000/- per month

Qualification :

(i) The candidate must be a Law Graduate (before taking up the assignment as Law Clerk) having a Bachelor Degree in Law (including Integrated Degree Course in Law) from any School/ College/ University/ Institution established by law in India and recognized by the Bar Council of India for enrollment as an Advocate.

(ii) The candidate studying in the fifth year of the Five-Year Integrated Law Course or the third year of the Three-Year Law Course after graduation in any stream will also be eligible to apply, subject to furnishing proof of acquiring Law qualification before taking up the assignment as Law Clerk-cum-Research Associate.

(iii) The candidate must have research and analytical skills, writing abilities, and knowledge of computers, including retrieval of desired information from various search engines/processes altogether such as e-SCR, Manupatra, SCC Online, LexisNexis, Westlaw etc.

Age Limit: The candidate must not be below the age of 20 years and above 32 years as on 15.02.2024

Selection Procedure :

The selection process shall altogether be conducted in three phases: Part I- Multiple Choice Based Questions, testing the candidates’ ability to understand and apply the law, and comprehension skills; Part II- Subjective Written Examination, covering writing and analytical skills; Part III- Interview

How to apply :

Candidates are required to apply online for which the link will be provided through Supreme Court website, www.sci.gov.in.

The starting date for online registration of application is 25.01.2024 at 00:00

Hours and last date thereof is 15.02.2024 at 24:00 Hours.

Application Fees :

Candidates will be required to pay Application/Test Fee of Rs.500/- plus bank charges, if applicable, through online mode only.

Fee shall not be accepted in any other form. No postal application shall be accepted.

The fee shall be paid online through Payment Gateway provided by UCO Bank.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here