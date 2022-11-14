Guwahati A cost of Rs 25,000 has reportedly been imposed on the Central Government by the Supreme Court of India for failing to file within the stipulated time for a counter affidavit in connection with the petition from a group of academicians.

The petition was filed asking for the framing of guidelines on the search and seizure of electronic devices by investigating agencies.

The SC had directed the Centre to file an affidavit after it was dissatisfied with the affidavit it filed in August.

The new one was to be furnished within six weeks.

After the period was over, the apex court on Friday gave the centre two more weeks for submitting the counter affidavit.

Many experts said there should be more safeguards during the procedure of the seizure of digital devices.