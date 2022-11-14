New Delhi: After Nepal and Delhi, now Punjab has reported an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale earlier this morning.

This earthquake was reported after multiple earthquakes were reported from the Himalayan region as well as Delhi.

The National Center for Seismology said that the earthquake occurred at around 3:42 am at a depth of 120 km.

Also Read: Assam govt’s decision to promote 13 “erring” APS officers sparks sharp reaction

The NCS in a tweet said, “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 14-11-2022, 03:42:27 IST, Lat: 31.95 & Long: 73.38, Depth: 120 Km, Location: 145km WNW of Amritsar, Punjab, India.”

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 14-11-2022, 03:42:27 IST, Lat: 31.95 & Long: 73.38, Depth: 120 Km ,Location: 145km WNW of Amritsar, Punjab, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/xlln0b95oC@Indiametdept @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/WvOa72HgIo — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 13, 2022

It may be mentioned that earlier in an earthquake of magnitude 6.3, at least six people were killed. The tremors of that earthquake were felt in several parts of India including Delhi.

Also Read: Assam: Man stabs father to death in Kokrajhar

Again on Saturday, November 12, another earthquake of magnitude 5.4 was reported in Nepal.

The earthquake on Monday did not report much damage or claim any lives but the assessment is still going on.