Guwahati: The Supreme Court of India has granted bail to Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict AG Perarivalan on Wednesday.

Perarivalan had moved the top court seeking remission of his sentence.

A Bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai stated that the convict can be released on bail as it noted that Perarivalan has already undergone 32 years in prison and there were no complaints about his conduct when he was released thrice before on parole.

The court in an order said, “There is no dispute regarding the fact that Perarivalan has undergone 32 years of sentence. Applicant was released on parole thrice earlier and there was no complaint about his conduct during the release. We are informed that applicant is on parole at present. Taking note of the fact that he has spent more than 30 years in jail, we are of view that he is entitled to be released on bail.”

The Additional Solicitor General (ASG) KM Nataraj opposed the bail citing that Perarivalan is a convict who was sentenced to death.

The Supreme Court in 2014 commuted the same to life imprisonment.