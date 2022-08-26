The Supertech twin towers at Noida near Delhi, which are taller than Qutub Minar, will be destroyed.

The Supertech twin towers will be the tallest buildings ever to be taken down in India.

The Residents Welfare Association (RWA) has completed all preparations to carry out the demolition of Supertech twin buildings.

The 40-storyed buildings in Noida will be demolished on August 28 at 2:30 pm.

The Supreme Court had granted permision to take down the buildings with explosives.

The twin towers will be demolished because of serious violations of building codes.

The Noida Authority and Supertech had engaged in “nefarious complicity,” according to the Supreme Court.

Nearly 3700 kilos of explosives would be used to destroy the twin buildings.