Guwahati: Respecting teachers is said to be a moral act and while one can correct their teacher for being wrong there can be no place for abuse or assault.

But, a student in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura seems to have forgotten the values after he beat up his maths teacher.

As per reports, the teacher at a school in Mathura’s Vrindavan was beaten by one of his Class 10 students as he had scolded him for not bringing books to class.

The incident was caught on CCTV where it can clearly be seen the student beating up his teacher.

The student grabbed the teacher by his collar and pinned him to the bench.

The act was intervened by his fellow students.

The school authorities have taken strict actions against the student.