Nagpur: Dogs are seen to be loyal and friendly to many but in some cases, dogs can turn into the predators they were supposed to be in the wild.

In a similar case, on Saturday evening, a five-year-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs in Katol town of Maharashtra’s Nagpur district.

The incident was reported in the Dhantoli area of the town.

As per reports, the boy was identified as Viraj Raju Jaywar.

He had stepped out for a walk with his sister when some stray dogs attacked him suddenly.

Although his sister tried to save him, the dogs dragged the child to a construction site. He was then mauled to death by the dogs.

The parents and locals tried to save the child and rushed him to the hospital, but he died before he could reach the hospital.

He died due to excessive bleeding.

The police have registered a case of accidental death but no statement has been made in regard to the animal control situation.