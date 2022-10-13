Applications are invited for various project based positions in Sports Authority of India.
Sports Authority of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Young Professionals at Regional Centre, Kolkata.
Name of post : Young Professional (General Management)
No. of posts : 4
Essential Qualification : Any Post Graduation degree (2 years) from a recognized University
Essential Experience : One year work experience in relevant field (as mentioned in JD)
Name of post : Young Professional (Project & Admin)
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification : BTech / MBA / PGDM ( 2 years) from a recognized University
Essential Experience : One year work experience in relevant field (as mentioned in JD)
Name of post : Young Professional (ARM)
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification : BTech / MBA / PGDM ( 2 years) from a recognized University
Essential Experience : One year work experience in relevant field (as mentioned in JD)
Salary : Rs. 40,000/- to Rs. 60,000/- per month
Age Limit : 35 years
How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in pdf format to email id rckolkata-sai@nic.in up to 5 PM of 31st October 2022
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here