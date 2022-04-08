Applications are invited for various vacant medical positions in Sports Authority of India.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 23 vacant posts of Medical Officers in its National Centres of Excellence (NCOE).

Name of post : Medical Officer

No. of posts : 23

Salary : Rs. 1,25,000/- per month

Essential Educational Qualification : Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) from a recognized University/ Institution.

Essential Experience: 5 years of experience.

OR

PGDSM with 3 years of experience.

OR

PG/DNB in Sports medicine/ Orthopedics/ PMR or equivalent with 2 years of experience.

Desirable: 2 years’ experience in the field of sports for MBBS

OR

1 year experience in the field of sports for MBBS with PGDSM/ PG/ DNB in Sports medicine/ Orthopedics/ PMR/ or equivalent

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website http://sportsauthorityofindia.gov.in/saijobs/. Last date for submission of online application is April 27, 2022 till 5 PM

