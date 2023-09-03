NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader and former party president Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to a hospital in New Delhi.

Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party – Sonia Gandhi – has been admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi with symptoms of mild fever.

According to sources, the medical condition of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is currently stable.

However, she continues to be under the observation of the doctors at the hospital.

Earlier this year, Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the hospital at least twice.

On January 12, Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for treatment of a viral respiratory infection.

Later on March 02, she was admitted at the same hospital due to fever.