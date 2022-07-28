NEW DELHI: Congress president Sonia Gandhi, on Thursday, was allegedly “encircled and heckled pack-wolf style” in Lok Sabha by BJP MPs.

This was claimed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mohua Moitra.

Moitra said, “Was in Lok Sabha when 75 year old lady senior leader encircled & heckled pack-wolf style when all she did was walk over & speak (masked) to another senior lady panel chairperson.”

“Disgusted to read BJP lies and false version in press,” she added.

Notably, Sonia Gandhi was also involved in a ‘face-off’ with union minister Smriti Irani in the Lok Sabha.

When Sonia Gandhi walked across to the Treasury benches and approached BJP MP Rama Devi for a word, union minister Smriti Irani stepped in and was seen gesturing towards Gandhi.

Notably, the BJP has demanded an apology from Gandhi over Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury referring to President Droupadi Murmu as ‘rashtrapatni’.

As Smriti Irani rani was gesturing towards Sonia Gandhi and apparently protesting Chowdhury’s remark, Sonia Gandhi gestured back and spoke angrily.

Soon after, NCP MP Supriya Sule and TMC MP Aparupa Poddar escorted Sonia Gandhi away from the Treasury benches, as BJP MP flocked around Rama Devi and Gandhi.

Meanwhile, the Congress has accused BJP MPs of subjecting Sonia Gandhi to “brutal heckling, verbal assault and physical intimidation”.

The Congress has demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Flash protest by members of IYC and NSUI against the alleged manhandling and verbal assault on Sonia Gandhi. Protestors gathered outside the residence of union minister Smriti Irani and carried out a symbolic protest, burnt her effigy and demanded an apology.

“The brutal heckling, verbal assault and physical intimidation of one of the most dignified ladies of Indian politics Sonia Gandhi inside by the BJP was traumatic and sickening. That this assault by the BJP MPs took place inside the Parliament reflected the mentality of a mob,” Assam Congress MP and deputy leader of opposition in Lok Sabha – Gaurav Gogoi said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury said: “I can’t even think of insulting the President. It was just a mistake. If the President felt bad, I will personally meet her & apologise. They can hang me if they want. I am ready to get punished but why is she (Sonia Gandhi) being dragged in this?”