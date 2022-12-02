AMRITSAR: Gangster Goldy Brar, who is believed to be the mastermind in the Sidhu Moose Wala killing case, has been detained.

A member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Goldy Brar was detained in California by the United States authorities.

However, there is no official confirmation on Brar’s detention yet, Punjab police officials said on Friday.

Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for killing of Sidhu Moose Wala.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29.

A red corner notice, which allows the arrest and detention of a fugitive abroad, has been issued against Brar.

(This is a developing story)