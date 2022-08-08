New Delhi: A Special PMLA Court in Mumbai on Monday sent Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to 14-day judicial custody till August 22.

Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money-laundering case on August 1.

PMLA Court Special Judge M.G. Deshpande granted Raut judicial remand after the ED informed that it did not require his additional custody for the probe into the Rs 1,034-crore scam.

On July 31, the ED raided Raut’s residence in Bhandup, detained him and arrested him in the wee hours of August 1 in connection with the alleged money-laundering case emanating from the redevelopment project of the Patra Chawl, Goregaon, by Guru Ashish Construction Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of the HDIL.

On August 6, the ED interrogated the MP’s wife, Varsha Raut for around 10 hours in the same case in which it had earlier arrested his close associate, Pravin Raut, a former director of the Guru Ashish Construction Pvt. Ltd.

Sanjay Raut, 61, was earlier sent to a four-day ED remand which was extended by three more days till August 8, followed by the two-week-long judicial custody granted on Monday.

While ordering judicial custody, Special Judge Deshpande took cognizance of the MLA’s medical records pertaining to his heart ailments and permitted him home-cooked food along with his medicines as prescribed by the doctor.