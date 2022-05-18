New Delhi: Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused of the Sheena Bora murder case was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao said that the trial is not going to be completed anytime soon.

The bench while granting the bail said, “The allegation made against the petitioner is that she planned the murder in view of the live-in relationship of her daughter with Rahul Mukerjea, who was the son of Peter Mukerjea and his earlier wife.”

“We are not making comments on the merits of the case. Even if 50 per cent witnesses are given by prosecution, the trial would not be over soon. She will be released on bail subject to satisfaction of the trial court. The same conditions imposed on Peter Mukerjea will also be imposed on her,” the bench also comprising Justices B R Gavai and A S Bopanna said.

Indrani Mukerjea has been lodged at the Byculla women’s prison in Mumbai following her arrest in August 2015.

Mukerjea was denied bail many times earlier by a special CBI court, which is conducting the trial in the murder case.

She is accused of being involved in the murder of her daughter.

Sheena Bora was 24 when she was allegedly strangled to death in a car by Indrani Mukerjea, her then driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna in April 2012.

The body was then said to have been burnt in a forest in the neighbouring Raigad district.

Former media baron Peter Mukerjea was also arrested for allegedly being part of the conspiracy. He was granted bail by the high court in February 2020.