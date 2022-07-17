A Sharjah-Hyderabad IndiGo flight had to make an emergency landing at the Karachi international airport in Pakistan.

The plane was diverted to the Karachi airport in Pakistan after the pilot reported a technical glitch in the aircraft.

“…the pilot of the Sharjah-Hyderabad flight observed a technical defect in the aircraft, as a precaution the aircraft was diverted to Karachi, Pakistan,” IndiGo airlines said in a statement.

IndiGo airline has stated that another aircraft is being dispatched to Karachi to ferry the stranded passengers to Hyderabad.

“An additional flight is being sent to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad,” the statement added.

Notably, this was the second instance in two weeks that an Indian airline had to make an emergency landing at the Karachi airport in Pakistan.

Last week, SpiceJet’s Delhi-Dubai flight had to be diverted to Karachi after the pilots noticed unusual fuel reduction in one of the fuel tanks of the plane.