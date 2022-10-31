Mumbai: In another tragic incident, at least seven pilgrims dies as they were rammed by a speeding car during a procession on Monday in the Solapur district of Maharashtra.
The incident as per the police took place around 6:45 pm near the Sangola town area of the district.
The pilgrims were Varkaris and were on a multi-day religious walk (dindi) to the temple town of Pandharpur.
They were in a group of 32 pilgrims and had started their journey from Jatharwadi in the Kolhapur district.
They started three days ago but on Monday, their journey turned into a tragedy as a car ran over them after the driver had reportedly lost control of it.
The police are investigating the matter and all the injured persons have been shifted to medical facilities.