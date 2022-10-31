pilgrims killed Maharashtra
Representative image

Mumbai: In another tragic incident, at least seven pilgrims dies as they were rammed by a speeding car during a procession on Monday in the Solapur district of Maharashtra.

The incident as per the police took place around 6:45 pm near the Sangola town area of the district.

The pilgrims were Varkaris and were on a multi-day religious walk (dindi) to the temple town of Pandharpur.

Also Read: 60 dead, scores injured as bridge over Machchhu River at Morbi in Gujarat collapses

They were in a group of 32 pilgrims and had started their journey from Jatharwadi in the Kolhapur district.

They started three days ago but on Monday, their journey turned into a tragedy as a car ran over them after the driver had reportedly lost control of it.

Also Read: 23-year-old poisoned to death by girlfriend for refusing to break up in Kerala

The police are investigating the matter and all the injured persons have been shifted to medical facilities.

Avatar photo

NE NOW NEWS

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: contact@nenow.in