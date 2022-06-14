Indore: At least seven people were injured in a bear attack in Gajigarh village in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district on Tuesday morning.

The bear attacked the people while they were fetching water in Gajigarh village.

The area is a tribal-dominated area and the bear has been suspected to have come in search of water to the village.

The bear found the water tank where a number of local residents were standing to collect water.

However, the bear may have felt threatened by the people and so it attacked them from behind.

The attack resulted in seven persons including a 70-year-old man being severely injured.

Five of them are currently in the hospital while two are in a stable condition and have been allowed to go home.

The forest official is ascertaining how the bear got there as there have been no sightings of any wild animal in the area.

The bear is suspected to have wandered out of the forest in search of water.

The bear is said to have come out of the Kuno wildlife sanctuary.