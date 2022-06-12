Lucknow: With great powers, there are great responsibilities and sometimes great perks too.

This turned out to be quite true as on Sunday it was reported that seven government veterinary doctors were directed to treat and take care of an ailing cow belong Fatehpur’s District Magistrate Anupriya Dubey.

Also Read: Assam: Elephant attacked for the second time in Tamil Nadu temple

An official letter by Dr SK Tiwari the Chief Veterinary Officer of Fatehpur has raised several questions as he directed seven veterinary doctors under his command in the district to treat the ailing cow.

According to the letter, the veterinary doctors are to perform daily check-ups of the cow, twice a day in the morning and the evening.

Also Read: Assam Floods: Situation improves, 3498 people still affected across four districts

The vets will have to submit a report to the Chief Veterinary Officer after performing these check-ups.

The letter was issued on June 9 and it has now gone viral.

The report of this has created an outrage among netizens.