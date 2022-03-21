New Delhi: A senior intelligence officer of the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) was arrested by the CBI from Ghaziabad on Sunday for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 1 crore.

As per reports, the accused officer had allegedly demanded Rs 1 crore as a bribe for a case related to a businessman’s father.

The officer has been identified as Mohit Dhankar.

Also Read: Assam: Woman mowed down by truck in Chirang

The CBI said that based on a case filed by the businessman, a trap was laid.

The CBI through the trap apprehended an aide of Dhankar named Rakesh Sharma who was assigned to accept the bribe.

The in the trap sent out Rs 60 lakh as the demanded bribe’s first instalment.

Also Read: Cage fish farming has potential to maximize profit for Assam’s fisher folk

After apprehending Sharma, the CBI found evidence against Dhankar and later he was too arrested.

All legal proceedings and other links of Dhankar’s corrupt practices are being investigated.