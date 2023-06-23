SEBI Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 25 Assistant Manager vacancies

Applications are invited for 25 vacant managerial positions in Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 25 vacant posts of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) for the Legal Stream.

Name of post : Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager)- Legal

No. of posts : 25

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in Law from a recognized University / Institute

Desirable Experience : Two years post qualification experience as an Advocate (including as an associate in an Advocate’s or Solicitor’s Office or Law firm) after being enrolled under the Advocates Act, 1961 (25 of 1961) shall be a desirable qualification

Also Read : Assam Career : Top 10 MBA government colleges in Assam

Age Limit : A candidate must not have exceeded the age of 30 years as on May 31, 2023 i.e., candidate must have been born on or after June 01, 1993

Selection Procedure : Mode of selection shall be a three stage process i.e. Phase I (on-line screening

examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each), Phase II (on-line examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each) and Phase III (Interview).

Also Read : Health benefits of Maggi

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.sebi.gov.in/ up to July 9, 2023

Application Fees :

Unreserved/OBC/EWSs : Rs. 1000/- as application fee cum intimation charges + 18% GST

SC/ ST/ PwBD : Rs. 100/- as intimation charges + 18% GST

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here