Guwahati: After the recent death of Cyrus Mistry in a car accident, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that soon seatbelts for all passengers in a car would be made mandatory.

Gadkari said that the government has taken the decision regarding the safety of car passengers.

He informed that seatbelts will be mandatory for all passengers sitting in a vehicle.

The minister also said that even the passengers in the backseat will mandatorily have to wear seatbelts or else they will be fined.

The order will be implemented within the upcoming three days.

Earlier on Monday, he told the car manufacturers to make six airbags mandatory for all cars sold in India.