New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday granted relief to Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee in the alleged coal scam case.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee’s nephew Abhisek moved the top court challenging the ED’s summons issued in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged coal scam in the state.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice U.U. Lalit and comprising Justice S. Ravindra Bhat extended protection from the arrest for Banerjee and also permitted him to travel abroad.

Last week, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Banerjee, said his client has to go to Dubai for a medical procedure but the ED opposed it, alleging he may not come back.

Sibal insisted that there is urgency in the matter and a plea was filed before the Calcutta High Court, and it was opposed saying that he would not come back.

Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, representing the ED, submitted that they have been granted the relief of being interrogated in Kolkata.

On May 17 this year, the top court had granted relief to Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee by asking ED to examine them in its Kolkata office, instead of summoning them to Delhi, after giving 24-hour advance notice.

The top court had also stayed the Delhi High Court order which dismissed the couple’s plea seeking quashing of summonses issued to them in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged West Bengal coal scam.