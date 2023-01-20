New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium reiterated its recommendation to appoint senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal, an openly gay person, as a judge of the Delhi High Court.

Headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, and comprising Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, the collegium said Kirpal’s appointment as a judge was pending for five years and had to be processed “expeditiously”.

The Collegium noted that the two objections raised to the court’s recommendation were that the partner of Saurabh Kirpal was a Swiss national, and two, he was in an “intimate relationship and is open about his sexual orientation”.

Also Read: Assam zoo gets new guests as lioness Rani gives birth 2 healthy cubs

The Collegium noted that these objections did not reflect any “apprehension in regard to the individual conduct or behaviour of the partner of Kirpal having a bearing on national security”.

It further noted that Kirpal possessed “competence, integrity and intellect” and that his appointment would add value to the bench of the Delhi High Court and provide inclusion and diversity.

Also Read: Assam: Veteran Assamese poet Nilmani Phookan passes away at 89

The Supreme Court Collegium’s decision to reiterate its recommendation for the appointment of Saurabh Kirpal as a judge of the Delhi High Court has been widely praised by legal professionals and activists for its progressive outlook and for its commitment to provide inclusion and diversity. This momentous decision is seen as a recognition of the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community and is a step forward in the fight for equality.