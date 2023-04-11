Applications are invited for various Channel Manager and Support Officer positions in State Bank of India (SBI).

State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Channel Manager and Support Officer.

Name of post : Channel Manager Faciliator – Anytime Channels (CMF – AC)

No. of posts : 821

Qualification :

No specific educational qualifications are required, since the applicants are retired bank’s staff.

Name of post : Channel Manager Supervisor – Anytime Channels (CMS-AC)

No. of posts : 172

Qualification :

No specific educational qualifications are required, since the applicants are retired bank’s staff.

Name of post : Support Officer – Anytime Channels (SO-AC)

No. of posts : 38

Qualification :

No specific educational qualifications are required, since the applicants are retired bank’s staff.

Age: The minimum age for the candidate is 60 years and the maximum age is 63 years

How to apply : Candidates may please apply online by April 30, 2023, at https://recruitment.bank.sbi/crpd-rs-2023-24-02/apply

Detailed Advertisement: Click Here