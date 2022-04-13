Applications are invited for eleven vacant posts of Specialist Cadre Officers in State Bank of India (SBI) on contract basis.

State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Vice President and Senior Special Executives.

Name of post : Vice President & Head (Contact Centre Transformation)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduation degree in Engineering / IT or Computer Science from a recognized University. Computer Science / IT graduates / post-graduation in IT related fields will be preferred

Work Experience : Post qualification experience of minimum 10 yrs with at least 5-7 yrs experience in running Digital Transformation/Change Management projects across large and complex accounts in the customer service BPO domain or in captive centres of Banking Financial Services and Insurance Sector (BFSI) companies (preferred), global e-commerce, etc.

Maximum Age : 50 years

Name of post : Senior Special Executive – Program Manager Contact Centre

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Graduation degree in Engineering / IT or Computer Science from a recognized University. Computer Science / IT graduates / post-graduation in IT related fields will be preferred

Work Experience : Post Qualification experience of minimum 5 yrs. with at least 2 yrs experience as Program Manager across Customer service BPO domain or in captive centres of Banking Financial Services and Insurance Sector (BFSI) (preferred), global e-commerce, etc

Maximum Age : 35 years

Name of post : Senior Special Executive Customer experience, Training & Scripts Manager (Inbound & Outbound)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Graduate from a recognized University. Postgraduate in Human Resource Management will be Preferred

Work Experience : Post Qualification experience of minimum 5 yrs with at least 2 yrs experience in managing Customer service BPO domain or in captive centres of Banking Financial Services and Insurance Sector (BFSI) (preferred), global e-commerce, etc. (Preferably-Customer Operations Performance Centre (COPC) certified organizations

Maximum Age : 40 years

Name of post : Senior Special Executive Command Centre Manager

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Graduate from a recognized University. Postgraduate in Quality Management /Analytics/ Data Sciences will be preferred.

Work Experience : Post Qualification experience of minimum 5 yrs with at least 2 yrs experience in managing Customer service BPO domain or in captive centres of Banking Financial Services and Insurance Sector (BFSI) companies (preferred), global e-commerce, etc

Maximum Age : 40 years

Name of post : Senior Special Executive – Dialler Operations (Outbound)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduation degree in Engineering / IT or Computer Science from a recognized University. Computer science / IT graduates / post-graduation in IT related fields will be preferred

Work Experience : Post Qualification experience of minimum 5 yrs with at least 2 yrs experience in campaign management in the outbound BPO domain or in captive centre of Banking Financial Services and Insurance Sector (BFSI) companies (preferred), global e-commerce, etc.

Maximum Age : 35 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://sbi.co.in/ from April 13, 2022 to May 4, 2022

Application Fees : Application fees (Non-refundable): Rs 750/- ( Seven Hundred Fifty only) for General/ OBC/EWS candidates and NIL for SC/ST/PWD candidates

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here