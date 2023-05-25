NEW DELHI: History will repeat itself on Sunday when the new Parliament House will be dedicated to the nation.

On this day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive the sacred symbol of fair and equitable governance, Sengol and install it in the new Parliament House.

This is the same Sengol that was accepted by the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru at his residence on the night of August 14, 1947, in the presence of several leaders.

Recalling the entire event that took place on the occasion of India’s independence, Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Even after 75 years of independence, most of the people in India are not aware of this event in which India’s transfer of power took place through handing over of Sengol to Pt Jawaharlal Nehru.

“It was a special occasion on the night of August 14, 1947, celebrating India’s independence.

“On this night Jawaharlal Nehru received the ‘Sengol’ from the Adheenams (Priests) of the ThiruvaduthuraiAdheenam (Mutt) in Tamil Nadu, who had specially arrived for the occasion.

It was precisely the moment in which power was transferred by the British into the hands of Indians.

What we are celebrating as independence is actually marked by the very moment of handing over the ‘Sengol’.

The Prime Minister took a decision to adopt the Sengol as a national symbol of the Amrit Kaal.

The new building of Parliament will witness the very same event, with Adheenam(Priests) repeating the ceremony and vesting the Hon’ble PM with the Sengol.