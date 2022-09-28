Guwahati: The Rupee saw a record low on Wednesday with just a few marks to reach Rs 82 per Dollar.

The rupee collapsed to a new record closing low with being on 81.9300 per dollar.

It collapsed to its weakest level of 81.9500 during the session, while in the earlier session it saw 81.5788 against the Dollar.

The Rupee in the interbank foreign exchange opened at 81.90 against the dollar. It then fell to 81.93 against the greenback.

The Dollar has seen a 20-year high in this session while the Rupee saw a record low of all time.