MUMBAI: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable, on Monday (July 31) morning, shot dead four people, including an RPF assistant sub-inspector (ASI).

The constable shot dead the four people on board a Jaipur-Mumbai train.

The unfortunate shooting incident took place near the Palghar railway station in Maharashtra.

The accused constable has been identified as Chetan Kumar Choudhary.

Chetan opened fire with his automatic rifle, killing an RPF ASI and three other passengers.

The incident took place at around 5 on Monday (July 31) morning.

After killing the ASI, constable Chetan Kumar Choudhary went to another bogie of the train and shot dead three passengers.

The deceased ASI has been identified as Tika Ram Meena.

“In an unfortunate incident in Jaipur–Mumbai Superfast Express police constable shot at his colleague escort in-charge ASI Tika Ram,” the western railway said in a statement.

It added: “The reason of this is not established yet. It is regretted that ASI Tika ram and three other civilians died.”

Meanwhile, the accused constable has been arrested by RPF/Bhayandar.

“Further investigation is on,” the western railway informed.

An ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh has been announced for the kin of deceased ASI Tika Ram Meena.