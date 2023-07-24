Imphal: The first goods train loaded with essential commodities arrived at the Khongsang railway station in Manipur’s Noney district on Monday, bringing relief to the people amid the ongoing communal violence.

The train, which was flagged off from the Guwahati goods yard on Saturday, carried 12 bogies of essential supplies, including onions, potatoes, sugar, and other items.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh personally went to Khongsang Railway Station to receive the train. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for making the train service possible.

Singh later tweeted: “Delighted to witness the momentous arrival of the inaugural goods train at Khongsang railway station today.

“This development heralds a plethora of opportunities for the people of Manipur, promising expedited transportation of goods and essential commodities. The seamless logistics shall undoubtedly catalyse industrial growth, augment trade and ultimately enhance the overall quality of life.

“Grateful to Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji for his pivotal role in advancing the state’s economic prospects through this monumental initiative.”

The train service is expected to help alleviate the shortage of essential commodities in Manipur, which has been facing a supply crisis due to the violence.

The state government has also taken steps to ensure the smooth transportation of essential commodities to different district headquarters.

Onions from Maharashtra, potatoes from West Bengal and FMCG products from Assam have already been booked for Manipur.