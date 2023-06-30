RITES Recruitment 2023 : Apply for Assistant Manager & Engineer vacancies

Applications are invited for various technical positions in RITES Limited.

RITES Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Manager and Engineer.

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Ropeway)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Full time Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering or its related field

OR

Full time Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering/ Technology in Mechanical/ Production/ Production & Industrial/Manufacturing/ Mechanical/ Railway/ Mechatronics & Automobile or any

of the above combination in part or whole or its related field

Experience : Minimum 4 years of post-qualification experience

Name of post : Engineer (Ropeway)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full time Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering or its related field

OR

Full time Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering/ Technology in Mechanical/ Production/ Production & Industrial/Manufacturing/ Mechanical/ Railway/ Mechatronics & Automobile or any

of the above combination in part or whole or its related field

Experience : Minimum 2 years of post-qualification experience

How to apply : Candidates fulfilling the above laid down eligibility criteria are required to apply online in the registration format available in the Career Section of RITES website, http://www.rites.com.

Last date of submission of online application and online payment of fees is 25.07.2023 up to 5:00 PM

Application Fees :

General/OBC Candidates : Rs. 600/- plus Taxes as applicable

EWS/ SC/ST/ PWD Candidates : Rs. 300/- plus Taxes as applicable

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here