Jajpur: In a strange incident a man in Odisha’s Jajpur threw hot oil at a customer of his restaurant over an argument regarding the price of the food served.

The injured person has been identified as Prasanjit Parida.

The 48-year-old man is a resident of Balichandrapur village, around 45 km northeast of Cuttack.

The incident took place on Saturday while he entered the restaurant for lunch.

Parida accused the owner, Pravakar Sahoo of throwing hot oil on him after had complained about the taste and price of the food served.

He sustained severe injuries and is currently under treatment.

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter. No arrests were made till the filing of this report.