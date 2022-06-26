Mumbai: As the Shiv Sena rebellions continue to camp in Guwahati, Minister Aaditya Thackeray has now dared them to quit the party and face elections amid the ongoing Maharashtra political crisis.

Aaditya who is the son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has challenged the rebel MLAs to “defect and fight”.

He said, “If you have the guts and think you are right, then resign and go for re-election. We are ready for it.”

Junior Thackeray also termed the situation to be a battle between the truth and lie.

He added, “We are never going to forget the betrayal by these MLAs.”

It may be mentioned that the political crisis has hit Maharashtra as Shiv Sena leader and MLA Eknath Shinde turned into a rebel demanding an alliance with the BJP.

He is camping in a luxury hotel in Guwahati along with around 40 MLAs who aim to dethrone Uddhav Thackeray from the CM’s chair.

It may be mentioned that Shinde was reported to have sat in a meeting with BJP leaders in Gujarat to discuss the government formation.

Apart from this, 16 MLAs camping in Guwahati now face disqualification notices and have been asked to respond by Monday.