India celebrates Republic Day on January 26 to commemorate the day when the Constitution of India came into effect on 1950.

This year the country is marking its 74th Republic Day with President Draupadi Murmu unfurling the national flag on the recently unveiled Kartavaya Path, formerly known as Rajpath and Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi having been the chief guest at the ceremonial event.

History of Republic Day

India gained independence from the British Raj in 1947 but it did not had a constitution then until January 26, 1950 when the Constitution of India came into effect, and the country became a sovereign state, declaring it a republic. The Constitution of India was adopted on November 26, 1949 and many considered it necessary to celebrate and enforce the document on a day associated with national pride. Dr BR Ambedkar headed the Drafting Committee of the Constitution.

Interesting Facts about The Constitution Of India

The Constituent Assembly met for the first time in New Delhi on December 9, 1946, in the Constitution Hall, which is now the Central Hall of Parliament House.

The Constituent Assembly took almost three years to draft the Constituton for Independent India.

The Indian Constitution is the lengthiest written constitution in the world.

The Constituent Assembly ceased to exist and became the Parliament of India under the transitional provisions of the new Constitution.